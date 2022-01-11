SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Inilunsad ang kauna-unahang multilingual at intercultural Christmas song album ng Sydney na "Sounds of Christmas from Asia Pacific" noong November 26, 2021. Katangi-tangi ang community music album na ito na suportado ng City of Sydney dahil walong awiting pamasko ang nakapaloob dito na inawit sa walong Asia Pacific languages.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Kabilang sa mga awitin ang O Holy Night (Samoan) na inawit ni Kiarateuila Lattimore, It Came Upon The Midnight Clear (Indonesian) na inawit ni Peter Lazaro, Hark the Herald The Angel Sing (Japanese) na inawit ni Kumi Matsuda, Silent Night (Tamil) na inawit ni Radhika Sukumar-White, O Come All Ye Faithful (Fijian) na inawit ni Ruci Tuiwai, Auld Lang Syne (Mandarin) na inawit ni Cynthia Su, The First Noel (Tongan) na inawit ni Loma Schaaf habang inawit at isinalin sa Filipino ng Sydney-based actor-singer na si Jinky Marsh ang Pinoy version ng What Child Is This?

Ang 8 vocalists na umawit sa Sounds of Christmas from Asia Pacific album

Si Jinky Marsh ay isang community radio presenter sa TripleH 100.1FM Generation HOPE at isa ring voice artist sa ilang Filipino audio projects, Spanish telenovelas at faith-based musicals. Gumanap rin siya sa lead role na Kim sa Miss Saigon sa Rockdale Musical Society’s 70th Anniversary at nag-perform bilang opening act sa iba’t ibang concerts ng mga kilalang Filipino music artist tulad nina Pilita Corales at Lea Salonga.

Ang proyektong ito ay co-produced nina Kevin Bathman at Benjamin Oh.

“Christmas is now taken as both a religious as well as a secular end-of-year celebration, many people take this time as a stretch of the end-of-year public holidays to relax, reflect, leisure, and celebrate with their loved ones and community. For some, Christmas is also a difficult and lonely time, especially for those who are culturally minoritised, those being marginalised for who they are, or separated from their loved ones or community because of their being in this city and country.

The Sounds of Christmas from Asia Pacific album hopes to reach out to them, reminding them that diverse Sydneysiders are an inclusive and affirming community that welcomes them. That regardless of who they are, they matter, and that our community embraces you. Through these familiar tunes yet different renditions and multi-languages, we hope to bring them a new perspective and sense of hope and homeliness in Sydney,” pahayag nina Bathman at Oh.

(upper left) Kevin Bathman, Producer | (upper right) Benjamin Oh, Producer | (lower left) Grace Yeonsil Song, Musician | (lower right) Jeremy Koay, Musician

Hinihikayat ang lahat na bumili at suportahan ang not-for-profit community development project. Bahagi ng kita ng album ay mapupunta sa mga benepisyaryo tulad ng Mudgin-gal Women’s Place, isang Aboriginal Women-led organization na nagbibigay serbisyo sa mga kababaihan sa Sydney at sa House of Welcome, na nagbibigay suporta naman sa mga refugee anuman ang kanilang gender, age, sexuality, nationality o relihiyon.

Limited edition ng Sounds of Christmas from Asia Pacific album

Available pa ang limited editions ng Christmas album at sa mga interesadong bumili, maaaring sagutan ang online order form.