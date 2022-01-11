Members of the Police Special Tactics and Response Team arrive at the Caloocan City Jail on Jan. 10, 2022 after a riot between two groups of PDLs erupted. Bureau of Jail Management and Penology-National Capital Region handout

MANILA — The riot that erupted Monday afternoon among persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the Caloocan City Jail left six of them dead, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology spokesman said Tuesday.

Jail Supt. Xavier Solda said 33 others were also injured in the brawl involving two groups of PDLs. In his initial report on Monday, Solda said four PDLs were "seriously injured".

"Nakipag-ugnayan na ang pamunuan ng Caloocan City Jail sa pamilya ng mga nasawi," said Solda.

(The Caloocan City Jail management has coordinated with the families of those who died.)

The official said a row between two detainees developed into a major fight between their groups.

"Pansamantala din munang itinigil ang anumang aktibidad sa pasilidad habang isinasagawa ng BJMP ang malalimang imbestigasyon sa pangyayari," said Solda.

(Activities in the facility have been halted temporarily as the BJMP conducts a deeper investigation into the incident.)

The additional personnel assigned at the jail after the riot will remain to help ensure peace and order, he said.

Jail authorities remain on heightened alert as they continue their operations to clear the facility of any contraband.

Jail Supt. Neil Subibi, the officer-in-charge of the facility, was relieved from the post for "command responsibility," according to Solda. He was replaced by Jail Supt. Lloyd Gonzaga.