Blast hits Mindanao Star Bus in Cotabato, 7 wounded

MANILA -- Seven people were injured when an explosion took place in a bus that was traversing a national highway in Aleosan, Cotabato on Tuesday morning.

Lieutenant Colonel John Paul Baldomar, spokesman of the Philippine Army's 6th Infantry Division, told media that a loud explosion was heard near the tail end of a Mindanao Star Bus unit with body number 15511 between 8:15 and 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Four of the seven victims are minors, said Baldomar. One of them, a five-year old, is in critical condition.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

"Undergoing investigation pa rin ang ating (Explosives and Ordnance Division) para sa post-blast investigation para malaman kung anong klaseng explosive ang nilagay sa likod ng bus," Baldomar said.

He added, "Mahirap kasi mag-come up ng suspect until such time na maidentify namin yung mga components at saka yung klase ng pampasabog."

"May nagasasabi kasi na possible na (improvised explosive device), may nagsasabi naman na granada so ongoing pa rin yung post blast investigation para masigurado kung anong explosive talaga ang sumabog."

