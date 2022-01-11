5 year old victim in Cotabato blast dies

MANILA — A five-year-old boy, who was among seven people wounded by a bus explosion in Aleosan town, Cotabato, has died, a military official said Tuesday.

Lieutenant Colonel John Paul Baldomar, spokesman of the Philippine Army's 6th Infantry Division, announced the death of the child hours after the blast.

Baldomar earlier told media that a loud explosion was heard near the tail of a Mindanao Star Bus unit with body number 15511 between 8:15 and 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Four of the victims were minors, including the 5-year-old boy.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

