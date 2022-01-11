MANILA—The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has so far arrested 14 individuals for allegedly violating the election gun ban.

In a statement, the NCRPO said 5 arrests were made Sunday, January 9, the first day of the election gun ban period.

One suspect was arrested in Pasay City on Sunday night following a report from a concerned citizen; another was arrested in Navotas City for carrying an improvised firearm (sumpak).

In Pasay City, a 24-year-old suspect was arrested in a follow-up operation connected to a robbery. A caliber-.38 pistol was recovered from his possession.

The NCRPO also said 2 more suspects were arrested on Monday, January 10, in Commission on Election (Comelec) checkpoints in Quezon City.

In total, the NCRPO arrested 4 at Comelec checkpoints and 10 in police patrol operations.

Police Major Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. assured the public that the police will continue to intensify checkpoints as it implements the election gun ban.

Authorities set up thousands of checkpoints across the country as a gun ban took effect Sunday, marking the start of the May 9 election period.

Nearly 2,000 checkpoints manned by more than 14,000 personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Comelec were established to enforce the poll body's resolution prohibiting the carrying and transporting of firearms and other deadly weapons from until June 8, said police chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos.

Under the resolution, all permits are suspended to carry issued and licensed firearm holders, juridical entities and members of government law enforcement agencies.

Only PNP and the AFP personnel on duty are allowed to carry firearms.

