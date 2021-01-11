'Very difficult': Deputy Speaker Leachon recovers from COVID-19

Oriental Mindoro 1st District Rep. Salvador "Doy" Leachon. Congress/file

MANILA - House Senior Deputy Speaker Doy Leachon said Monday he and his wife contracted COVID-19, describing it as an "ordeal."

Leachon said he has just recovered from a "moderate" case of novel coronavirus and was still experiencing "a little bit shortness of breath."

He added that he and his wife were under self-isolation for 18 days and consulted his brother, health reform advocate Dr. Tony Leachon.

"It was actually very difficult. It was a 7-day ordeal. I had my constant fever every afternoon. Constant and high-fever at 39. I had coughing and colds and shortness of breath. But then thank God I’m okay," he told ANC's Headstart.

"It’s more of a moderate COVID, short of being hospitalized. My wife actually suffered more than I did. 'Yung coughing niya mas mabigat and the fever lasted for 8 days. I was telling Tony, medyo nara-rattle na ko during that time because di bumababa, di nawawala 'yung lagnat eh."

(My wife's coughing is heavier and the fever lasted for 8 days. I was telling Tony that I'm kind of rattled during that time because the fever does not go down.)

The Oriental Mindoro lawmaker said his three children and other members of the household were not infected.

"It’s not an issue or concern to joke with. it’s a serious matter. Second, take the necessary precautions like constant wearing of face shield, face mask, alcohol," he said.

"I just came to realize that health is the most precious thing above all at this point in time."

Leachon said he was not sure where he contracted the illness during the holidays.

"Of course with so many exposures I had, especially it’s Christmas season, I really don’t know when or where I got it," he said.