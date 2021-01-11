Several cities in Metro Manila secure COVID-19 vaccine supply

A healthcare worker holds a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine at the Pentland Medical Practice in Currie, Scotland, Britain, January 7, 2021. Russell Cheyne/Pool, Reuters/file

MANILA - Several cities in the capital region have secured hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses each from British drugmaker AstraZeneca, officials said Monday.

Valenzuela City has ordered an initial 640,000 doses for more than 320,000 or 70 percent of its adult population, Mayor Rex Gatchalian said. The city has begun its logistics and supply chain preparation for the rollout expected in the second half of the year, he said.

Caloocan City secured 600,000 doses for 300,000 persons or 35 percent or of its adult population, according to Mayor Oscar Malapitan.

The local government is negotiating with other drug manufacturers to hike supply as it has a P1 billion fund.

Navotas City also ordered 100,000 doses from AstraZeneca which is enough for 50,000 residents, Mayor Toby Tiangco said.

Pasig City procured 400,000 vaccine doses worth P100 million, Mayor Vico Sotto earlier said.

Sotto said the AstraZeneca vaccine was "relatively cheaper" at $5 or P240 per dose and could be stored and transported at normal refrigerated conditions.

Muntinlupa City has also signed a tripartite agreement with AstraZeneca and the national government for the advanced procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, according to its official Facebook page.

-- Report from Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News