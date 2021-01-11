'Safe na ako': Fil-Am nurse completes COVID-19 vaccination in the US

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - "I'm confident na safe na ako ngayon. May proteksiyon na ako against COVID."

A Filipino-American nurse had this to say after recently completing his COVID-19 vaccination in the US.

Alex Madla, who is assigned at the intensive care unit of the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, California, is among the first to receive coronavirus jabs.

He was inoculated with Pfizer/BioNTech anti-coronavirus vaccine on Dec. 15. He got the second dose on Jan. 5.

Madla said he didn't experience any side effects during the first vaccination.

"After the second inoculation, there was a slight reaction but it was minor. There was sore at the injection site and slight headache. That's it. It was just like a normal vaccination," he said in Filipino.

Those who completed the shots were told to monitor any reaction until Jan. 15, the date the second dose is expected to take effect.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine uses a new technology, which packs messenger RNA (mRNA) inside tiny fat droplets to instruct cells to make the spike protein.

At the hospital where he is working, Madla said about 8,000 employees had already been vaccinated. A number of them are Filipino healthcare workers, he added.

The vaccine also appears effective against coronavirus variants, including one that emerged in the United Kingdom, he said.

Madla, who has been working in the US for 15 years, said his family had already been notified they were soon to receive COVID-19 shots.

He also bared that he decided to be interviewed to dispel rumors about the vaccine, especially in his hometown in Oriental Mindoro.

"Para magpatotoo na maganda magpa-vaccine. Unang-una, proteksiyon 'yan sa atin at sa lahat," he said.

(To attest that it's good to get vaccine. First of all, it serves as a protection to you and to everyone.)

"Pangalawa, 'yong vaccine naman po, kung merong reaction, normal lang eh. Sa akin ho, walang masyadong reaction. Though merong reaction, bearable po."

(Second, if there's a reaction from the vaccine, it's normal. In my experience, there was a slight reaction. It was bearable.)