Quiapo Church admits Hijos del Nazareno broke protocol

MANILA - The parochial vicar of Quiapo Church on Monday admitted a Hijos del Nazareno broke health protocols when he sprinkled holy water to devotees of the Black Nazarene.

"Mali talaga 'yong diskarte kasi hindi 'yon ang instruction. Ang instruction ay steady lang 'yong mga tao at tayo ang lalapit," Fr. Douglas Badong told Teleradyo.

(It was wrong because it was not our instruction. Our instruction was to go near to the devotees while they stay put.)

As seen in a now-viral clip, a Hijos del Nazareno or Son of the Nazarene on Saturday went to the center island to sprinkle holy water.

However, attendees of the Feast of the Black Nazarene flocked to the Hijos del Nazareno, breaking the physical distancing rule.

"Although lahat naman po naka-face mask, sana ligtas sila sa virus," Badong said.

(Although everyone wore face mask, I hope they are all safe.)

As a precautionary measure, the priest also agreed with health experts that those who joined Saturday's activity should self-quarantine.

"Maganda naman po 'yon at least i-monitor kasi responsibilidad din naman ng mga deboto 'yon na pangalagaan 'yong sarili at siyempre 'yong mga kasama nila," Badong said.

(It's good that they should be monitored because it's the responsibility of the devotees to look after themselves and their families.)

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno had said some 400,000 people attended the religious activities in Quiapo Church and its vicinity since Friday despite the threat of COVID-19.

