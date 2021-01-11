PH logs 2,052 new COVID-19 cases, highest since before Christmas

Healthworkers attend to returning Manila residents at the San Andres Quarantine Facility in Manila on January 4, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) — The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday reported 2,052 additional COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day tally since Dec. 18 last year, pushing the country's total to 489,736.

Topping the list of areas with new cases are Davao City with 140, Quezon City with 93, Cavite province with 87, Laguna with 83, and Manila City with 67.

The DOH also reported 11 new COVID-related deaths, or a total of 9,416 fatalities.

There are also 10 new recovered patients or 458,206 total recoveries.

Active cases stood at 22,114, or 4.5 percent of the cumulative total. Of these, 84.3% have mild symptoms, 5.6% are asymptomatic, 6.2% are in critical condition, 3.4% have severe symptoms, and 0.58% have moderate symptoms.

Monday's additional cases do not include data from 3 laboratories that failed to submit results on time.

The DOH has recorded relatively fewer cases during the holiday season due to limited testing by the laboratories. Output of the accredited testing laboratories was estimated to have gone down by 30%, resulting in lower positive cases.

The DOH reported 2,122 new cases on Dec. 18, which was later revised to 2,115, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

A Chinese lady who arrived from Wuhan City, China, where the disease is believed to have first emerged, was the Philippines' first COVID-19 case, confirmed on Jan. 30 last year.

There are currently 38.3 million people infected with COVID-19 worldwide. Since the start of the pandemic, almost 90.3 million people have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard. Of those, more than 1.9 million have died and 50 million have recovered.

Some countries have already begun inoculating priority sectors in their population following the development of vaccines against COVID-19 by a number of pharmaceutical firms.

But the Philippines is expecting to receive its first vaccine supply only next month.

RELATED VIDEO