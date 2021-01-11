PAGASA warns of flooding in parts of Visayas, Mindanao due to ITCZ, frontal system

MANILA - State weather bureau PAGASA on Monday warned residents near major rivers in Eastern Visayas and Mindanao to take precautionary measures as water levels rise due to rainfall brought about by the weather systems affecting those areas.

In an advisory released 12 p.m., PAGASA said the tail-end of frontal system affecting Eastern Visayas, the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao, and the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon may bring light to occasionally moderate rains in the affected areas.

These weather systems may cause an increase in the water level in some rivers in Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte and Agusan del Sur.

In anticipation of this scenario, PAGASA warned residents near those rivers, particularly in the following areas, to be on alert for possible flooding and rain-induced landslides:

Surigao del Norte - rivers and its tributaries, particularly Surigao and Magallanes

Dinagat Islands - rivers and its tributaries particularly Malinao inlet and Gaas Lulet

Surigao del Sur - rivers and its tributaries particularly Cantillan, Toracan, Tandag, Tago, Hubo-Oteiza, Hinatuan and Bislig

Agusan del Norte - Rivers and its tributaries, particularly Lake Mainit-Tubay, Asiga, Agusan, Linugos and Cabadbaran

Agusan del Sur - Rivers and its tributaries particularly Ojot, Wawa, Libang, Maosam, Kasilan, Gibong, Adgaoan, Simulao, Kayonan and Andanan

Several areas in Eastern Visayas have been experiencing incessant rains for the past few days, flooding several municipalities.

Panalian River in Barangay Katipunan in Silago town in Southern Leyte has overflowed, damaging the detour set up over the river to allow motorists to pass.

Parts of Maslog in Eastern Samar are also flooded, forcing residents to evacuate.

Photo courtesy of Tolits Delmonte Pecencio

Residents of Barangay San Miguel in San Julian town, also in Eastern Samar, experienced flooding.

Photo courtesy of San Julian MDRRMO

Continuous rains caused a landslide in parts of Barangays Pancho Villa and Kahupian in Sogod town in Southern Leyte.

- with reports from Sharon Evite and Ranulfo Docdocan

