Ex-DOJ chief Vitaliano Aguirre II appointed as NAPOLCOM commissioner

MANILA - Former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II has been appointed as a commissioner of the National Police Commission, an official said Monday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Aguirre, a classmate and fraternity brother of President Rodrigo Duterte at the San Beda law school, will be representing the private sector at the NAPOLCOM.

Aguirre served as the secretary of the Department of Justice from 2016 and resigned in 2018.

Roque said Aguirre's experience at the DOJ will be beneficial in his new position.

"This bodes well in his new position to make the police service competent, effective, credible and responsive to our people's needs," Roque said in a statement.

