DOH: No new COVID variant detected in PH yet

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday reiterated that it has yet to detect a COVID-19 variant in the Philippines.

The DOH issued the statement in response to reports on social media that the new coronavirus variant was detected in Metro Manila.

"The Department of Health and the Philippine Genome Center, to date, have not detected the UK variant, or any new variant of SARS-COV-2 in any of the positive samples tested. The DOH and PGC are closely working together in order to intensify on-going biosurveillance efforts," the DOH said.

The health department urged the public from spreading unverified information that may cause panic and confusion.

It also reminded everyone of the importance of following minimum public health standards to reduce the rate of infection.

The DOH on Friday said it is monitoring 3 new COVID-19 variants, including the United Kingdom variant.

It is also monitoring the variant from South Africa, and the variant from Malaysia.