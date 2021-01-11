DOH assures close monitoring of adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines

MANILA — The Department of Health on Monday assured senators that it will closely monitor and address any adverse side effect from COVID-19 vaccines.

“We must be prepared to respond to adverse events,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said during a senate hearing. “Agad itong ire-report at i-identify for seriousness.”

(It will immediately be reported and identified for seriousness.)

Duque said minor side effects will no longer be reported to the regional offices for further investigation, but “serious” adverse reactions will be subject to case management and detailed investigation “to confirm if the vaccine really caused the reaction or not within 48 hours.”

Senators told the DOH it needs to assure the public of the safety of vaccines because of the low percentage of people willing to be immunized based on recent surveys.

“We have learned our lesson with that experience,” Duque said, referring to the Dengvaxia controversy, which involved concerns that the government-procured dengue vaccine was causing severe illness and death among children.

He said the information campaign of the government will involve videos focusing on the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines.

