'Always in our hearts': College friend talks about Christine Dacera

Sharing what she knows about Christine Dacera and the memories they made as friends since their college days, Faye Janica Cabiza said Monday she hopes the truth about the flight attendant's controversial death last Jan. 1 will come out.

Known to their group of friends as "Ica", Cabiza recalled how the 23-year-old was like a ball of sunshine for people around her. The two were classmates in the University of the Philippines-Mindanao, where they finished their communication arts degree.

"She's not the type of person who wants the spotlight. But people are just naturally drawn to her. And she wants people to feel included, and make sure they're having a good time, because Ica is such a friendly person," Cabiza said.

"We just want the truth on what really happened. We just want the truth because Ica deserves it, her family and friends deserve it," Cabiza told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Dacera was found dead in a bathtub after celebrating the New Year's in a Makati City hotel with friends.

Police initially said she died due to ruptured aortic aneurysm, but later suspected it was a rape-slay case.

Dacera's friends who were with her hours before and at the time of her death denied hurting her.

"We are just leaving the investigation to the authorities. We just want to remember Ica for who she really is. We just want her to live in our hearts and in our minds," Cabiza said.

"Kami, as her close friends, and even the family siguro, alam ko naman po, na they want to let Ica live in their hearts," she added.

"Ica will never die sa amin. She's not dead because she's always in our hearts."