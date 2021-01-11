4 more Filipinos abroad positive for COVID-19; total now at 13,022 - DFA

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 13,022 on Monday as 4 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported 1 new recovery and 1 new fatality among those infected.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 3,626, as 8,461 of those infected have recovered, while 935 have died.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 796 in the Asia Pacific, 340 in Europe, 2,423 in the Middle East and Africa, and 67 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 489,736 people. The tally includes 9,416 deaths, 458,206 recoveries, and 22,114 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that almost 90.2 million people globally contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, France and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest number of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

Over 1.93 million people have died while more than 50 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

Treatment and vaccine for the disease are still being developed, but recent trials of pharmaceutical firms Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have shown encouraging results.

