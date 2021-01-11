2 Abu Sayyaf members surrender to military in Basilan

Two members of the Abu Sayyaf Group laid down their arms and surrendered to the military in Isabela City, Basilan. Handout photo

Two members of the Abu Sayyaf Group surrendered to the military in Isabela City, Basilan on Monday.

In a statement, Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., of the Western Mindanao Command said alias Abu Kujaypa, 35 years old and alias Abs, 38 years old, both from Basilan, submitted themselves to Joint Task Force Basilan Commander Col. Domingo Gobway at the Headquarters of the 101st Infantry Brigade in Barangay Tabiawan, Isabela City.

“Based on our records, the two are members of the group under the late ASG leader Isnilon Hapilon,” Vinluan said.

They were allegedly involved in several attacks in Basilan. But according to Gobway, the two did not participate in the Marawi siege.

They supposedly stayed in Basilan and hid when Hapilon was neutralized.

The two ASG members said they were forced to join the group in 2001.

“Tired of hiding, they decided to surrender and return to the mainstream society,” Gobway said.

The two handed over one M1 Garand rifle with one clip and eight rounds of ammunition, and one M14 rifle with one magazine and 17 rounds of ammunition.

Vinluan encouraged other ASG members to think of their families and surrender to the government.

The two ASG members are undergoing custodial debriefing at the 101st Infantry Brigade headquarters.

