LTFRB urged to consider locally made vehicles in PUV modernization program

Jeepneys continue to ply along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on January 3, 2024. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Rep. Bonifacio Bosita of 1-RIDER Partlylist urged the transportation department to strongly consider locally manufactured vehicles while implementing the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) modernization program.

Bosita cited during the House's motu proprio inquiry into the status of program's implementation that prices of locally manufactured jeepneys are cheaper compared to imported vehicles.

The lawmaker said the monthly amortization of imported vehicles would cost P40,000 compared to the locally produced vehicles which would cost P17,000.

“Kung kayo po ba ang nasa posisyon nang driver mas pipiliin niyo yung P2.8 million na magbayad ka ng monthly amortization na P40,000? Or mas pipiliin mo yung modernized vehicle by Francisco motors na P17,000 lamang ang monthly amortization mo?” Bosita asked Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) chairman Teofilo Guadiz III.

In response, Guadiz said he would choose the cheaper vehicle like those produced by local manufacturers.

“Mas pipiliin po natin kung ganon 'yung mura na sasakyan tulad noong Francisco Motors which is about P980,000,” Guadiz said.

Bosita lamented that local manufacturers were not considered as options for the modernization program which began in 2017.

“Almost 6 years (na). Nakakalungkot, Mr. Chair, kasi kung ako po ang nasa posisyon ng LTFRB bakit hanggang ngayon parang hindi nai-ku-consider ang local manufacturers considering na ang sinasabi niyo po ay hindi niyo masagot kung compliant or whatever,” he said.

Bosita also claimed receiving information that imported vehicles are being prioritized in some provinces.

“Ang nakikita ko ang pinupush ng LTFRB particularly itong Region 6 eh itong imported vehicles. Why Mr. Chair, sa Iloilo po Iloilo City may information na meron na po diyang more than 200 imported vehicles at may parating pang 110," he said.

"So pagka po titingnan natin yung sinasabi na may corruption allegedly may connivance Mr. Chair ang LTFRB and board of directors ng kooperatiba, pagka ganon po, parang kahit ayaw kung maniwala, parang gusto kong maniwala.”

