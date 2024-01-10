The driver and personal bodyguard of the main suspect in the disappearance of beauty pageant candidate Catherine Camilon answered questions from the police on Wednesday. Jeff Caparas, ABS-CBN News

BALAYAN, Batangas — The driver and personal bodyguard of Police Major Allan De Castro, the main suspect in the disappearance of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 Candidate Catherine Camilon, answered questions from the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) on Wednesday.

Two witnesses claimed that De Castro's driver and bodyguard, Jeffrey Magpantay pointed a gun at them when they saw a bloodied woman being carried to a red SUV. Magpantay surrendered to the police on Tuesday.

The CIDG interviewed Magpantay at the Balayan police station's conference room.

He was asked about personal details. His legal counsel did not permit him to be asked questions related to the complaints filed against him.

“Kahapon po kasi pumunta sila dito, kinuha po nila personal records ni Jeffrey Magpantay. So after po noon, meron pa silang di po clear data na nakuha nila so bumalik po sila para i-clarify yung data po na nakuha nila kagabi,” said Balayan police station chief PMaj. Domingo Ballesteros.

Magpantay presented himself at the Balayan police station on Tuesday, accompanied by his live-in partner. He chose to be in police custody for his own safety and to be readily available for legal proceedings, the police said.

“Since wala pa rin po lumalabas na warrant of arrest kasi ongoing pa rin po yung preliminary investigation sa case po niya na kinahaharap ngayon, di po namin siya mai-treat na as criminal po,” Ballesteros said.

“Yung detention po, di rin po namin siya puwede isama sa detention facilities po ng Balayan municipal police station so nag-iistay po siya sa isang room po na in-allot po namin sa kanya. Doon po mino-monitor at sinu-supervise ng PNP personnel po namin," he added.

The police said Magpantay did not mention any threats against him.

“More on personal preference niya dito since yung family niya nga po ay dito po nag-iistay... Mas malapit po kasi.”

Magpantay did not disclose any knowledge on Camilon’s disappearance.

Camilons has been missing for almost 3 months. She was last seen by her relatives on October 12, 2023.