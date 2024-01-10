DILG says 'no participation' in latest people's initiative campaign

Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos and Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia signed a Memorandum of Agreement on the Kontra Bigay Program on October 11, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos on Wednesday said his office does not have any participation on any move or signature campaign supporting the people’s initiative to amend the Charter.

“Wala po tayong participation, bawal po kasi sa ahensiya na gumalaw sa ganyan. It's people's initiative, dapat manggaling po sa tao yan,” Abalos said.



He added that as a career service official of the government, they are prohibited to participate in such an exercise.



“As far as DILG is concerned, yung mga empleyado namin, we are prohibited from doing it. We could probably only see and monitor," he said.



Abalos meantime said there’s nothing wrong if an individual wants to sign a signature campaign supporting the people's initiative.



“Karapatan po ng tao yan if they want to sign it, it's their own right. It's a valid exercise of everyone's right,” Abalos said.