Comelec vows to be transparent, meticulous in examination of Miru

MANILA - Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia vowed transparency as it scrutinizes the qualifications of the lone bidder in the P18.827 billion contract for the 2025 automated elections.

The joint venture of South Korean firm Miru Systems Company Limited was the only bidder during the second round of bidding for the lease of the Full Automation System with Transparency Audit/Count (FASTrAC).

Included in the materials that will be supplied here are automated counting machines, ballots, and canvassing.

In an interview with Teleradyo Serbisyo, Maded Batara III, Spokesperson of Kontra Daya, expressed concern over Miru System’s performance.

"Itong sa Iraq, nagamit itong Miru Systems, ang nangyari, pinawalang bisa yung eleksyon, nagkaroon ng full manual recount dahil sira palagi yung kanilang mga machine nila," said Batara.

"Ito rin sa Congo, marami rin ang nagreklamo na mga organisasyon, mga mamamayan dahil hindi sila nagtiwala na ang makina ng Miru Systems ay talagang makakapagbilang ng boto ng tama,” Batara said.

“Itong sa Argentina ay hindi nila ginamit itong Miru Systems. Nag-bid sila doon pero hindi nagamit dahil may mga local na IT na nagsabi na ‘yang mga makina na ‘yan ay hindi makakapagbilang ng boto natin nang secure at nang tama,” Batara added.

According to Garcia, Miru Systems will go through a stringent process.

“Meron po tayong tinatawag na post qualification, mas mabigat po ‘yan, mas mahirap,” the poll chief said. “Lahat ay lalabas sa post qualification and therefore, magiging basehan po ‘yan kung tutuloy ba ang pagbibigay ng award sa kanila o hindi.”

Garcia also assured that the selection process during the second bidding was transparent.

“Nakita niyo po naka-livestream, present ang media, naandiyan ang citizens arms kahit po ang Commission on Audit,” Garcia pointed out.

Garcia said he wanted local companies to participate, but only Miru Systems submitted a bid.

Six companies bought bidding documents for the second round, but four did not push through.

Smartmatic tried to submit a bid tender but their submission was not accepted because of Comelec's Resolution disqualifying the elections technology provider.

“Siyempre po mas gusto natin by Filipinos ‘yun sana, ang gusto natin kasi nga po madami naman pong magagaling, kagagaling ng mga IT experts sa Pilipinas,” Garcia said.

“Hindi po sila nagsubmit. Hindi po ‘yan ma-control ng Comelec,” he added.

MARCH DEADLINE

Comelec will also open the bids for transmission come the second or third week of February.

According to Garcia, it is crucial that they award the contract by the last week of March.

“Kung lampas po niyan, hindi na po kakayanin ng Comelec dahil tatandaan po ninyo pagka naaward po natin ang kontrata po sa software, sa hardware, sa makina, may anim na buwan po yung mismong nanalo para gawin ang lahat ng makinang ‘yan. 110,000 po ‘yan at pagkatapos po meron tayong international certification...Meron pa tayong end-to-end testing and meron tayong source code review,” Garcia said.

