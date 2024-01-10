Comelec chair Garcia denies additional P12B to be used for Cha-cha

Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Chairman George Garcia, along with COMELEC Commissioners presents to the media the process of printing and organizing of official manual ballots, official forms and other materials to be used for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) at the National Printing Office in Diliman, Quezon City on September 21, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- Amid claims that billions were inserted into the Commission on Elections’ (COMELEC) 2024 budget for a People’s Initiative pushing for Charter Change, Comelec Chairman George Garcia clarified that this was not so.

“Napaka-presumptuous at this point ‘yung mga ganyan,” Garcia said on Wednesday.

The P12 billion added to the budget item “conduct and supervision of elections, referenda, recall votes and plebiscites” will be used for the national and local elections.

According to Garcia, he has been vocal about asking Congress for additional budget. It was not P12 billion that he asked for, however, but the restoration of the P17.4 billion that was slashed from their proposal. It just so happened that only P12 billion was granted.

Recently, Albay First District Representative Edcel Lagman said COMELEC did not request for the P12 billion budget increase, a fact that Garcia confirmed.

“Ako po kasi ay natanong ng isang common friend namin (ni Rep. Lagman) kung nanghingi ako ng P12 billion. Ang sabi ko po ay hindi ako nanghihingi,” Garcia recalled.

“Hindi naman talaga ako nanghingi ng P12 billion. Ang hiningi ko po P17.4 billion,” he explained. “Tayo ay humarap sa Kongreso, sa House of Representatives, maging sa Senado, paulit-ulit po natin na tayo ay nagmamakaawa na baka puwedeng ibalik ‘yung P17.4 billion na ‘yan.”

Prior to the P12 billion allocation, some items had zero funds such as internet voting and voter’s education. With this amount, these items will be budgeted.

“Nakakatuwa naman, nagpapasalamat kami sa Bicameral Conference Committee sapagkat doon po nagkadagdag na budget ang COMELEC. Maaaring hindi ganoon kalaki, kulang pa po ‘yung naidagdag sa amin, pero kahit papaano pupuwedeng simulan,” the poll chief stated.

Asked if the P12 billion can still be used for a plebiscite pushing for cha-cha, Garcia answered in the affirmative.

“Aaminin natin puwede po… Puwede po namin gamitin ‘yan, nasa amin ang discretion bilang isang constitutional body. Pero siyempre sa kasalukuyan, naka-focus po ang COMELEC sa resumption ng ating (voter) registration,” Garcia said.

“Number two, nagko-concentrate kami sa preparasyon para sa national election ng 2025. At number three, naghahanda po kami para sa Barangay at SK elections din ng 2025.”

-- Don't put blame on COMELEC --

Garcia called on the proponents of the alleged people’s initiative to put things in order.

“Ayusin po ninyo para naman po hindi COMELEC ang nasisisi. Ibig sabihin ng ayusin, i-comply niyo po ang aming COMELEC Resolution 10650,” Garcia pointed out.

“At the same time, ‘yun pong batas na Republic Act 6735. Kasi ‘yung batas na ‘yan, inaffirm ng Supreme Court doon sa Lambino vs. Comelec na isang valid law o batas na pupuwedeng mag-allow ng amendment of the Constitution through People’s Initiative,” he further said.

COMELEC Resolution 10650 is the poll body’s “Revised Rules and Regulations Governing the Conduct of: 1) Initiative on the Constitution; and 2) Initiative and Referendum on National and Local Legislation.”

Republic Act 6735 is the “The Initiative and Referendum Act.”

Garcia also reminded that signatures must not be bought.

“Wala pong bilihan ng pamimili ng mga signature. Kinakailangan bukal sa dibdib at kalooban ng mga mamamayan, kaya sila pumipirma, naiintidihan nila yung pinirmahan nila. At the same time, gusto talaga nila kung ano yung nakalagay doon sa pinapipirmahan,” he said.

According to COMELEC, it will be very hard for them if the people’s initiative on Cha-cha pushes through, but they do not have a choice since it falls under their mandate.

Garcia mentioned that a plebiscite costs around P13 billion as it involves overseas voters.

He added that he is willing to talk to Lagman and anybody else who wants to discuss the matter.

“The COMELEC will always perform its constitutional duty, trabaho po namin ‘yan. At sana po maintindihan ng lahat kung saka-sakali man, wala kaming discretion. Tatanggapin namin lahat ng ifi-file sa amin dito. Ipro-proseso namin lahat ng ifi-file dito,” he said.

“Therefore, sana po kung sakali man, huwag naman po magagalit ang lahat o kung sinomang grupo sa Commission on Elections. Kahit po anong hamon, handa naman po ang COMELEC.”

