76 cops axed due to various violations; 177 others face drug-related raps

MANILA - The Department of Interior and Local Government said they continue to cleanse the ranks of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to ensure the integrity of the organization.

On Wednesday's 2024 New Year's Call, DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said around 76 cops were removed from service in 2023 due to different violations, while a total of 177 police officers in Metro Manila faced drug-related cases.

Abalos also said 59 police officers are subject to summary dismissal proceedings because of the October 2022 operation involving Master Sergeant Rodolfo Mayo, Jr.

"In 2023, the NAPOLCOM has investigated and prepared a total of 681 investigation reports and rendered decisions on 437 summary dismissal cases-including 76 who were dismissed from the service, 89 who were demoted, 93 who were suspended, and 11 who were reprimanded," said Abalos.

"We also charged 177 police officers with drug related offenses in Metro Manila alone, and subjected 59 members of the PNP to summary dismissal proceedings concerning the massive shabu bust conducted in October 2022 involving former Master Sergeant Rodolfo Mayo, Jr.," he added.

Abalos also talked about the courtesy resignation of around 950 police colonels and generals as the investigation on illegal drugs continues.

Two generals and two colonels are likewise facing charges connected to Mayo's case.

"Eighteen resignations were accepted by President Marcos over the police officers' drug ties, including two Police Brigadier Generals and two Police Colonels who were charged in the Mayo case," Abalos said.

Around P10.41 billion worth of illegal drugs were confiscated, while around 50,000 were arrested in anti-illegal drug operations.

"In total, 56,495 suspects were arrested in more than 44,000 anti-illegal drug operations. We also worked with the Justice sector to improve the handling of drug-related offenses, with 121,582 convictions since we took office," Abalos said.

Abalos said the agency will continue to do everything to address criminality in the country.

