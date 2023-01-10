Senate to honor Ateneo debaters for bagging world title



MANILA — At least 2 senators on Tuesday filed resolutions seeking to commend the Ateneo Debate Society (ADS) for "making history" as they bagged the world title in the 43rd World Universities Debating Championship, a first for the Philippines and Southeast Asia.

Senators Lito Lapid and Risa Hontiveros filed separate resolutions honoring the debaters, who bested teams from Princeton University (United States), Sofia University (Bulgaria) and Tel Aviv University (Israel) in the competition's grand finals held in Madrid, Spain.

“This incredible achievement of the Ateneo de Manila University students David Demitri Africa and Tobi Leung in the competition demonstrates the remarkable ability of Filipinos to bounce back and thrive despite heartbreaking losses, it also perfectly demonstrates that the Filipino perseverance is like no other,” Lapid said in a statement.

Besides the championship title, Leung and Africa were also awarded as the 2nd and 8th best speakers of the world, respectively.

This year marks the 43rd edition of the WUDC, considered the world's biggest debating tournament. It is hosted by the World Universities Debating Council.

The competition follows the British Parliamentary format, with the topics being made public only 15 minutes prior to the start of the debates.

