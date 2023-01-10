People line up to register as voters at the Commission on Elections’ (COMELEC) national synchronized mall registration at Robinsons Place Manila in September 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) and the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) on Tuesday launched the "Register Anywhere Project" (RAP) for easier voter registration ahead of the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls.

The 2 government agencies signed a memorandum of agreement formalizing RAP at the GSIS headquarters in Pasay City.

From Jan. 10 to 13 and Jan. 16 to 20, Filipinos who wish to register as voters may visit the RAP site at the GSIS office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

RAP sites are also available in the following public spaces:

SM Sucat

SM Mall of Asia

Robinsons Manila

Robinsons Galleria

SM Fairview

Robinsons Naga City

SM Legazpi City

Robinsons Tacloban City

Comelec Chair George Garcia said RAP aims to give Filipinos an easier option for voter registration wherever they may be.

RAP sites will also accept applications from voters who wish to transfer their registration to another place.

Garcia said the GSIS office was chosen as a RAP site to give the agency's clients—particularly government employees and retirees—a chance to also register as voters.

“Ang mga kababayan natin, lalong lalo na ang mga empleyado na mag reretire, empleyado na nag-retire at mag mga anumang may pakay sa GSIS laging pumupunta dito. Laging may transaksyon na ginagawa, sina-submit na mga dokumento," he said.

Meanwhile, Garcia also said that Comelec is continuing preparations for the Barangay and SK elections slated in October, reiterating that the poll body is also ready should the Supreme Court decide to hold the polls at an earlier date.

“Itutuloy natin ang pagpi-print ng balota na maaaring matapos po sa pangalawang linggo ng Pebrero… Gusto natin maaga ang pagsisimula ng preparasyon, mas maaga, mas masinop at at the same time, mas magiging maayos po ang ating conduct ng barangay at SK elections,” he added.