Department of Migrant Workers secretary Toots Ople. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Some members of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s Cabinet this week will discuss death row cases involving Filipinos abroad, Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople said on Tuesday.

Ople mentioned the meeting during a Palace briefing when asked for updates on the government's executive clemency request to Indonesia for Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipina sentenced to death in October 2010 after she was caught with 2.6 kilograms of heroin at a Jakarta airport.

While the matter lies with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin will "convene a meeting to discuss transitional matters," said Ople.

"For example iyon nga mga death row cases, iyong pag-transfer ng assistance to nationals (ATN) work from the ATN officers of our embassies to our migrant workers attachés, the kind of training that’s needed to capacitate them in preparation for that very delicate job," said the official.

"Sa Friday po iyon. We will be discussing those matters," she added.

Bersamin, Ople, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, and Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo will attend the meeting.

About 65 Filipinos are in death row cases abroad, a lawmaker said in September last year.

Meanwhile, the DMW is working closely with the justice department on illegal recruitment and trafficking cases reported in Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos, Ople said.

"We continue to maintain a tight watch on the online illegal recruitment and trafficking of workers to those places," she added.

The DFA said illegal trafficking remained the top challenge in the agency last year.



