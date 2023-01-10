Maya Millete's friends, family mark two years since disappearance

Watch more News on iWantTFC

It's been two years of grief for Maya Millete's family.

This past weekend, the community held a memorial hike for the missing Fil-Am mother at a local trail that she would frequent.

"It gives us joy. It's an overwhelming feeling that we still have this much support from the community. We feel really blessed, a lot of people are supporting us after two years," Millete's sister Maricris Drouaillet said.

The 39-year-old mom went missing on January 7th, 2021. Search efforts had gone on regularly as investigators kept close watch on the case.

In November of 2021, Millete's husband Larry, father of their 3 children, was arrested and charged with her presumed murder. He has been in custody since, and denies the allegations.

Throughout the process, the family continues regular searches.

"We're still here with no answers but the community of Chula Vista is so strong and they have so much love for each other," Millete's brother-in-law Richard Drouaillet noted.

This week, Millete's family and supporters expect to find answers in a San Diego courthouse, as the preliminary hearings for her husband will begin on Wednesday.

The hearings are scheduled to last three weeks, with prosecutors expected to present more details on the presumed murder.

"Closure is the number one thing we’re looking for, finding her, getting answers and maybe even move on," Richard Drouaillet said.

Maricris Drouaillet meanwhile said, "it's nerve wracking. It's really heartbreaking to say the least because he's still a family to us. It's hard thinking we have somebody part of the family who is on trial against us so it's really hard for the entire family."

And as the city of Chula Vista and San Diego’s Filipino community has done the past two years… they plan to be there and show their support for Maya’s family – hoping to find her body as well as closure.