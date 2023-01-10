Presidential Communications Office/Facebook

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has chosen Cheloy Garafil as the new secretary of the Presidential Communications Office, Malacañang announced on Tuesday.

Garafil has taken her oath as the new chief of Marcos Jr's communications team based on photos released by the Palace. She was formerly an officer-in-charge with a rank of undersecretary.

Prior to this, the former journalist was the chairperson of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

She has also worked under the Department of Justice, the Office of the Solicitor General, and the House of Representatives.

Garafil's appointment came days after Marcos ordered the further streamlining of his office's administrative structure, and the appointment of a Palace press briefer, Daphne Paez.

