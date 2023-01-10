Catholic devotees join the Walk of Faith at Plaza Miranda in Manila on Jan. 8, 2023. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health on Tuesday urged attendees of this year's celebration of the Black Nazarene to immediately isolate if they are experiencing possible symptoms of COVID-19.

An estimated 2 million people joined the masses at the Quiapo Church and Quirino Grandstand and the first-ever Walk of Faith, according to church officials.

"Kung saka-sakali lamang pong makakaramdam na parang tinatrangkaso, sinisipon, inuubo, nilalagnat, mag-isolate na agad at tumawag sa ating local governments for proper management," DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press briefing.

(In case you have colds, cough or fever, isolate immediately and contact local governments.)

The health agency also encouraged the attendees to wear face masks for the next 5 days to prevent the possible transmission of coronavirus.

As of Jan. 9, the Philippines has 12,267 active COVID-19 cases, the DOH's COVID-19 Tracker showed.

Tens of thousands of Catholic faithful walked through the streets of Manila early Sunday in reverence of a historic statue of Jesus Christ, which is believed to have miraculous powers.

This year's parade replaced the traditional frenzied procession, which used to involve hundreds of thousands of believers thronging a life-sized statue as it was pulled through the streets on a float.

One of the biggest displays of Catholic devotion in the Philippines, the Traslacion was canceled for 3 years in a row due to COVID-19.

Courtesy of DOH

— With a report from Agence France-Presse