The groups Rice Up and Bayanihang Marikenyo at Marikenya have banded together to address the rising prices of onions by buying from farmers at a higher rate and selling them at a relatively lower rate compared to prevailing market prices to consumers.

LOOK: "Solidarity purchase" of Bayanihang Marikenyo at Marikenya of 1,700 kilos of white onions from Bayambang, Pangaasinan. Through the group Rice Up, onions were bought at P375 per kilo from farmers and sold at P400 to sure buyers. pic.twitter.com/IaGIi9Zell — Adrian Ayalin (@adrianayalin) January 10, 2023

Around 1,700 kilograms of white onions were delivered by Rice Up, headed by its founder Elvin Austria Laceda, at the designated “bagsakan," at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Church in Quezon City Tuesday morning.

Upon delivery, the Bayanihang Marikenyo at Marikenya, led by co-founder Zena Bernardo, immediately re-packed the sacks of onions for the sure buyers who pre-ordered and pre-paid the goods.

“Ang kagandahan po kasi sa ganitong organisasyon, we make sure that everyone wins, 'yung consumer at the same time 'yung farmer, tulad ngayon napakamahal ng retail price pero hindi naman nakikinabang 'yung mga farmers natin so talagang may disconnect po, may gap between doon sa supply chain,” Austria Laceda said.

The initiative started with a social media post made by Bernardo on the rising prices of onions which got the attention of Austria Laceda.

The two then coordinated for the transport of onions, bought at P375 per kilo, literally from farm to consumer.

“Actually hindi ko nga sasabihing binebenta namin eh, parang nagsabay-sabay kaming bilhin sa farmers at the price ng 400, so parang binreak namin, binridge namin directly 'yung farmers sa consumers pero magagawa mo lang ito if you have a community working together as a team, so ito 'yung tinatawag nating solidarity purchase,” Bernardo said.

Austria Laceda also raised concerns on the importation of onions that might affect the income of local farmers.

“Sa side naming mga magsasaka, kung pwede sana hintayin muna 'yung harvest hanggang February, kasi may peak po tayo sa local harvest po hanggang February and then hopefully after ng peak na lang ng local onions doon... magpatupad ng importation,” Laceda said.

Laceda and Bernardo also admit that their initiative is only a temporary solution to the onion problem and long-term solutions must be put in place to address both the needs of farmers as well as consumers.

“Hindi ito ang solusyon eh, the solution is in the system, bakit ba nangyayari 'yun, so bakit may cartel, bakit nandyan 'yan, alam niyo na pala bakit nandyan pa rin 'yan,” Bernardo said.