All NCRPO senior officials file courtesy resignations

MANILA - The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said it has fully complied in submitting the courtesy resignation of all third level officials, after the order was urged by the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

NCRPO Chief Gen. Jonnel Estomo said they are "100 percent compliant" after 76 police colonels and staff ranks in their regional police force passed their credentials for assessment and evaluation.

The general added that a total of 30 station commanders with the rank of police lieutenant colonel, 16 of which are from Quezon City Police District (QCPD) and 14 from the Manila Police District (MPD), conformed with the order.

“Kung mayroon sa inyo ang magpositive, I will relieve you immediately and file appropriate charges against you. Kung negative naman, napakaganda para sa atin 'yan,” Estomo said before the conduct of a surprise drug test of all station commanders of NCRPO Wednesday.

“The conduct of this drug test to the station commanders of QCPD and MPD is to show their subordinates that their officers are not involved in illegal drug use. As a matter of fact, it is on record that out of 72 na nag undergo ng drug test, full-colonels and up, 100 percent ay negative sa paggamit ng illegal drugs,” he added.

In a press statement last week, Interior Chief Benjamin Abalos said he made the call for the courtesy resignations after a probe found that a "handful" of police officials were involved in the illegal drug trade.

The call has received varied reactions. Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong lauded the move, saying it would help restore public trust in the PNP.

But rights watchdog Human Rights Watch Philippines and Sen. Koko Pimentel criticized Abalos' call, describing it as "pampapogi" and a move that might affect PNP morale.