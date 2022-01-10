Lawmaker Mikey Arroyo tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA -- Pampanga 2nd District Mikey Arroyo has tested positive for COVID-19.

In an Instagram post, Arroyo said the antigen test he took at 7 a.m. Monday yielded a positive result.

“I’m asymptomatic and have gotten in touch with a doctor to take care of me. The advice is for me to isolate at home and take Molnupiravir and vitamins," he said.

Arroyo said he is in Pampanga as he called for prayers for his recovery.

“I'm here in Pampanga where people love me and are always willing to go out of their comfort zones to make sure I am okay. Thank you Lord that I am fully inoculated plus a booster shot. .”

Quezon City 6th District Rep. Alfred Vargas, Marikina 2nd District Rep. Stella Quimbo and Manila 6th District Rep. Bienvenido Abante, have all come forward to say they have tested positive for COVID-19.