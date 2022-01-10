Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. executive Twinkle Dargani attend a continuation of the virtual inquiry of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on the 2020 Commission on Audit (COA) report and other issues related to budget utilization of the Department of Health (DOH), especially its expenditures related to the fight against COVID-19 Friday, November 26, 2021. Albert Calvelo, Senate PRIB handout/File

MANILA — Detained Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. president Twinkle Dargani will not be moving to a hospital or an isolation facility even though she has COVID-19, the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms said on Monday.

Retired Maj. Gen. Rene Samonte said that Dargani will remain detained in the Senate, as recommended by the upper chamber's medical office.

"With coordination, assistance and advise from our medical bureau, hindi na muna sya ililipat sa PGH (Philippine General Hospital) or other isolation facility. Bukod kasi sa jam-packed full ang mga ito, e mas madali siya monitor ng aming doctors sa (Office of the Sergeant-At-Arms) facility," Samonte said.

"Total closure (or) lockdown naman ang Senate until Jan. 16, no employees and guests allowed," he noted.

According to Samonte, Dargani complained of an itchy throat on Jan. 6 and she tested positive for COVID-19 after taking an RT-PCR test.

"So far mild symptoms naman ang manifestations niya and she is being checked regularly by our medical team. She will have another RT-PCR test Jan. 15 or 16, just to be sure, before (Senate) session resumes," the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms said.

Dargani is detained in the Senate premises over refusal to hand over crucial documents to the Blue Ribbon Committee over the controversial awarding to Pharmally of billions of pesos worth of government contracts by the budget department's procurement service, even though the company had less than a million pesos in paid-up capital.

