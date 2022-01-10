People line up outside a supermarket in Cebu City during the COVID-19 pandemic on June 16, 2020. Cheryl Baldicantos, ABS-CBN News



Cebu City logged 142 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, marking the first time the city registered over a hundred infections this year.

With the new development of cases, the city now has 41,673 total confirmed infections, of which 482 are active cases, based on data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas as of Jan. 9.

However, the city's emergency operations head Joel Garganera is not alarmed.

“We’ve been here before,” he said on Monday.

Since most of the isolation centers are yet to have electricity and water after Typhoon Odette's onslaught last December, Garganera is lobbying to implement home isolation.

Rehabilitation of the Cebu City Quarantine Center is also underway.

“Most of our patients are asymptomatic ... they don’t need to go to the hospital,” he said.

The official also noted that Cebu City’s hospitalization is low, with only a 26.9% occupation rate. Out of 618 COVID beds, only 166 are occupied.

There also has been no death recorded in the city since the start of the year.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has said that they are mulling strict protocols for travelers from areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 3.

— Report from Annie Perez

