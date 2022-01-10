MANILA - For three straight days, the Philippines posted record after record in its daily tally of fresh COVID-19 cases with 26,458 on Saturday, 28,707 on Sunday, and 33,169 on Monday.

But Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said actual numbers may be even higher than what the data shows.

"I can really say honestly that it is just a fraction of what we see among cases in the country because we already know a lot of people are using antigen tests and the submission of these are incomplete," Vergeire said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

On Monday the DOH recorded a 46 percent positivity rate, meaning almost 1 in every 2 persons tested is positive.

According to Edson Guido of the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team, if the positivity rate of the country exceeds the country's testing capacity, numbers reported in daily case bulletins will no longer reflect the reality of what is happening on the ground.

This makes projections useless and blinds us to the real situation. Guido said that if the daily tally rises to 40,000 and the positivity rate goes up to 50 percent, but the number of tests does not increase, there will be an underreporting of actual cases.

"Nawawala na 'yung sense kasi may limit talaga, and the testing capacity would limit such numbers," Guido said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

(There is no more sense because there's a limit, and the testing capacity would limit such numbers.)

The highest testing capacity recorded by the country was on September 8 last year at 85,000 tests done. As of Monday, the amount of tests done in a day is 73,000.

Apart from testing centers being overwhelmed, backlogs in results have been reported.

The DOH previously said that testing center personnel are also among those catching COVID in the recent spike of cases. Guido said this has a domino effect on the daily tally of cases reported.

"Kung walang personnel to do the testing dahil positive sila, they have to isolate, may epekto rin yun sa testing natin, which will in turn have an effect sa ating daily numbers," he explained.

(If we don't have personnel to do the testing because they are positive, they have to isolate, that will affect the number of tests we can do, and in turn affect our daily numbers.)

Vergeire said that the government is looking into more stringent measures on who gets to qualify for testing, to help ease the overwhelming demand for testing.

"We have a targeted base testing strategy, and we have implemented this from the very start, we only test symptomatic and with exposure. What we need to do, just like in our vaccination, if they are A2 or A3 they can present their senior citizens' cards. We are talking to experts if we can do that so we can preserve capacity," Vergeire said.

Last year's previous record-high daily tally was 26,303 on September 11 during the delta surge.

On Monday, NCR had 16,924 cases which was a record high for the fourth consecutive day. Region 4A or Calabarzon came in second with 5,858 another record high, and Region 3 or Central Luzon with 2,849.

Because NCR recorded a high vaccination rate and high numbers of COVID infections during the delta surge, Guido said the increase in cases now can be attributed to omicron.

"Dahil alam naman natin na ang characteristic ng omicron ay yung immune escape," he explained.

(Because we know that a characteristic of omicron is its ability to escape [evade] the immune system.)

Vergeire assured however, that the country is well-prepared for this new surge in cases.

"Two weeks prior to [the] increase in cases we sat down with offices to coordinate with local government units to prepare. We talked to manufacturers of emergency drugs. We have downloaded money to hospitals to procure drugs and equipment to prepare, and we have given an order to expand capacity of beds so we will not get overwhelmed," she said.

"But of course, if you look at other countries, no country can ever be prepared in this kind of situation especially cases are doubling each day," cautioned Vergeire.

The DOH reminded that the public's cooperation is still necessary to successfully curb transmission.

However, Vergeire was happy to share reports that establishments and communities have begun to self-regulate and limit their capacities and movements respectively.

"Now that we are seeing people self-regulating hopefully, that is our prayer, the peak will not happen by end of January but faster and sooner, and cases begin to decline after that," she said.

But Guido said this may not hold true, if community transmission of the omicron variant spreads to other regions. While the number of cases in NCR may peak this month, if there's a surge in the regions, this would still be reflected in the national tally.

Despite omicron being said to be 'less severe' than delta, Vergeire emphasized that the public should not take the new variant for granted. She said it can still overwhelm the country's healthcare system as there are still a lot of unvaccinated or partially-vaccinated people.

"We need to think not just for ourselves but for all of our population."