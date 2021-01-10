Home  >  News

Former Mandaluyong Mayor Benhur Abalos is new MMDA chief: Go confirms

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 10 2021 08:18 PM | Updated as of Jan 10 2021 08:25 PM

MANILA - Former Mandaluyong Mayor Benjamin "Benhur" Abalos Jr. has been named as the new chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go confirmed this on Sunday.

Abalos is replacing Danilo Lim, who passed away last week.

Prior to assuming the top MMDA post, Abalos served as the mayor of Mandaluyong City from 1998 to 2004, and from 2007 to 2016.

He also served as representative of Mandaluyong City from 2004 to 2007.

