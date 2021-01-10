Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to go on official visit to PH

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Czar Dancel/Pool/File photo

MANILA - China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will be going on an official visit to the Philippines next week, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Sunday.

In a statement, DFA said Wang will be in the country from Jan. 15 to 16 on an official visit, upon the invitation of Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.

Wang's visit reciprocates Locsin's visit to China in October 2020.

"Together with their virtual meeting in July last year, the State Councilor’s visit attests to the sustained high-level engagement of the two countries. It also symbolizes the determination and steady progress of both sides toward gradually re-opening their societies and economies," DFA said.

Locsin and Wang are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting to consider cooperation on priority areas like trade and investments, infrastructure development and addressing the pandemic.