Authorities arrest 2 over air parcel allegedly containing high grade marijuana

Kush, or high grade marijuana, nabbed in an air parcel declared as musical instruments. Courtesy of Bureau of Customs

MANILA - Authorities on Sunday said they arrested two persons over an air parcel containing an estimated P8.2 million worth Kush or high-grade marijuana.

A joint operation of the Bureau of Customs NAIA, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group, led to the arrest of 2 claimants of the parcel on Jan. 9 in Batangas.

The two were nabbed in a vape shop in Lipa City, Batangas, authorities said.

The parcel arrived at FedEx Pasay City and was sent from California, USA. Authorities said it was misdeclared as "musical instruments" and consigned to a resident of Batangas.

The arrested persons face criminal charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.