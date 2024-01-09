Sandiganbayan junks ex-solon's appeal to evade civil liability from PDAF case

MANILA — The Sandiganbayan Special Second Division has denied the Motion for Partial Reconsideration of former Ilocos Sur Rep. Salacnib Baterina asking to absolve him from civil liability over the misuse and misappropriation of his P35 million Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF).

In October 2023, Baterina was acquitted of graft, malversation and direct bribery because of insufficient proof that he funded "pork barrel queen" Janet Lim-Napoles’ bogus non-government organizations.

The anti-graft court ruled, however, that civil liability should still be imposed and that Baterina pay, along with those convicted, a total of P35 million.

In his Partial MR, Baterina mentioned that “the prosecution failed to show that he was informed of a PDAF allocation for his congressional district in the 2007 annual budget.”

The fact that the Court also found that his signatures were forged supposedly negates negligence, according to the ex-lawmaker.

He also argued that as an outgoing congressman, his PDAF was “practically assigned to the next congress.”

The Court ruled that Baterina’s Partial MR lacked merit.

For one, it did not believe that Baterina did not know of his PDAF since Congress passes the General Appropriations Bill.

The Court also pointed out that he knowingly requested the release of his PDAF and designated it to the Technology Livelihood and Resource Center (TLRC).

As to the argument that Baterina was an outgoing congressman, the Sandiganbayan said: “Accused-movant cannot deny his negligence merely because he was an outgoing congressman. The transactions in these cases covered the period of his incumbency. All the SAROs (Special Allotment Release Order) and corresponding checks involved in these cases were sourced from accused-movant’s PDAF during his tenure. He cannot be allowed to simply pass the responsibility to his successor considering that the latter was not even privy to his PDAF-funded projects.”

“As a veteran Congressman of the First District of Ilocos Sur who had been allocated with similar funds before, he should have at least exercised better diligence, prudence, and oversight in the conduct of his affairs,” the 7-page Resolution further said.

