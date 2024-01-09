Cesar Veloso, father of Mary Jane turn emotional during a prayer rally led by Migrante outside the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in Pasay City on September 5, 2022. The group appealed to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to negotiate with his counterpart, Pres. Joko Widodo the clemency for Mary Jane Veloso on humanitarian grounds. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — The Philippines reiterated its request for an executive clemency for Filipino death row convict Mary Jane Veloso in a ministerial meeting ahead of Indonesian President Joko Widodo's official visit to Manila, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

The issue was raised with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi during the 7th Philippines-Indonesia Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) in a hotel in Makati, Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo told reporters.

"I raised the issue and we're taking steps to address it," he said in a chance interview after the meeting.

"Sinabi ko lang ano ginagawa natin ngayon, what Indonesia is doing. We're working to see whether we can find a way sa resolving the case, seeking clemency," he said.

"That's always been our position: to see whether they can grant clemency, so now it's up to their government to decide," he added.

When asked if President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. would also bring up Veloso's case during his January 10 bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Malacañang, Manalo said: "We'll see how the discussions go."

Marcos Jr. had first raised the issue with the Indonesian president in 2022, when the Filipino leader traveled to Jakarta for a state visit.

Veloso was arrested in Yogyakarta in April 2010 after authorities found 2.6 kilograms of heroin sewn into the lining of her luggage.

The Nueva Ecija native pleaded her innocence, telling the court that the luggage she used was given to her by her recruiters Maria Cristina Sergio and Julius Lacanilao.

Despite not being given a translator who could explain what was happening in court in a language she could understand, Veloso was convicted of drug trafficking and was sentenced to death in 2015.

Marsudi, in a press conference, meanwhile thanked the Philippines for the safe return of 246 Indonesian trafficking victims in 2022.

Manalo did not directly answer if the deportation of these Indonesian nationals could help in wooing Indonesia to extend the same leniency towards Veloso.

"This cooperation on migration is part of ASEAN cooperation. We have always helped our ASEAN neighbors at that just like we seek their help on similar issues," the DFA chief said.

Last year, Veloso's family was allowed to visit her in her detention facility in Wonosari, Indonesia for the first time in 5 years.

