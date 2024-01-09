MANILA — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Tuesday clarified it could not dictate the brand or model of jeepney units the cooperatives and operators will acquire in compliance with the government's PUV modernization program.

"Ang nasusunod po sa pagpili at pagbili ng modern jeepneys ay ang mga cooperatives. The government has no say kung ano ang unit na bibilhin nila at kung saang bansa ito manggagaling,” LTFRB chair Teofilo E. Guadiz III explained.



He explained that jeepney cooperatives could buy from any manufacturer whether local or foreign. He added that the government will not meddle in this process.



"Pwede po sila bumili ng locally-made or from Japan, or China, o kahit ano pang bansa. Basta ang cooperatives po ang masusunod diyan at hindi ang pamahalaan," Guadiz said.



However, the LTFRB clarified that transportation cooperatives may only choose from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-approved manufacturers that "adhere to the Philippine National Standard."



“The DTI has a list ng mga nag-comply sa Philippine National Standard. Up to them kung sino ang pipiliin nila. It’s their call. Desisyon ho nila iyon. They have the full autonomy,” Guadiz said.

At present, there are currently 32 models of modern jeepney plying around the country that are either locally manufactured or locally assembled.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez last week said he will ask the House of Representatives to look into allegations of corruption in the PUV modernization program.