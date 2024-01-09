Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon speaks to the media after formal ceremonies for the proclamation of incoming Partylist Groups by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) at the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC) held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City on May 22, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The camp of former Commission on Elections Commissioner Rowena Guanzon on Tuesday asked the Office of the Ombudsman to reconsider its order to charge her with violation of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Atty. Dylan Santos, Guanzon’s counsel, also said Guanzon was praying for fairness.

"Sana naman ang honorable Ombudsman natin ay mag-assign ng mga bagong lawyers para mag-review ng ating Motion for Reconsideration…This is not all because of anything else but this is to show us that we are all treated the same," he added.

"Kasi kung ikaw ang gumawa ng Resolution, re-reviewhin mo ba 'yung sarili mo?"

Santos said they answered the allegation that Guanzon prematurely disclosed confidential information when she was still the Presiding Commissioner of the poll body’s First Division that handled the disqualification cases against then-presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.

Santos refused to divulge, however, the specific content of the MR.

In its Resolution, the Ombudsman cited Guanzon’s two media interviews in 2022 where she announced her vote to disqualify Marcos Junior from the race, and revealed that Commissioner Aimee Ferolino was the ponente, who writes the majority decision.

According to the Ombudsman, these are prohibited acts. Guanzon argued that she did not disclose any confidential information because there was no ponencia or majority decision yet.

ABS-CBN tried to get the side of Ferolino, but she declined to comment.