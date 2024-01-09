Driver tagged in Camilon case surrenders to police

MANILA — The driver and personal bodyguard of Police Major Allan De Castro, the main suspect in the disappearance of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 Candidate Catherine Camilon, surrendered to the Balayan Municipal Police Station on Tuesday.

Jeffrey Magpantay is also one of the suspects in the case. He was also identified by 2 witnesses who pointed a gun at them when they saw a bloodied woman being carried to a red SUV.

Balayan police chief Maj. Domingo Ballesteros, Jr. said Magpantay chose to be in police custody for him to be readily available in any legal proceedings.

Ballesteros added Magpantay is comfortable in staying inside the police station for his family is living in Balayan. He will be given a room while staying in the station.

Magpantay did not disclose if there are any threats to his life.

Police clarified he is not detained as there are no criminal charges against him.

Magpantay refused to give a statement.

Meanwhile, the preliminary investigation of the complaints filed against the suspects resumed at the Batangas Provincial Prosecutor Office.

Camilon's parents and family members were accompanied by personnel of Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) 4A.

Camilon's mother, Rose, welcomed the surrender of Magpantay.

“Oo. Nagkakaroon ako ng pagasa kahit nandodoon yung takot ko. Pero alam kong unti-unti ko nang malalaman kung nasaan ang aking anak. Kahit nandoon ang takot, alam ko magkakaroon ng linaw... Yung pakiramdam ba na pero sana sana ligtas wala silang ginawa na kahit na ano masama sa aking anak," she said.

De Castro was again a no-show but his camp filed for a counter-affidavit for complaints of kidnapping and serious illegal detention.

His lawyer, Atty. Ferdinand Benitez, said De Castro is suffering from a fever.

They too wishes that Catherine is well.

“I think just like any other person, concerned kami dun sa kapwa tao like si Ms. Catherine Camilon... Sana safe siya, sana she is well and good," he added.

Camilon has been missing since October 13, 2023.

