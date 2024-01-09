DOH warns vs FB page claiming to be Malasakit Center 'loan office'

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday warned the public about a Facebook page "maliciously" claiming to be a "loan center" of the Malasakit Program Office.

"The said page is FAKE, and is not in any way or form affiliated with the Malasakit Center," the DOH said in a statement.

Malasakit Centers are meant to be one-stop shops at government hospitals for medical and financial assistance and for patient referral



The DOH issued a warning against individuals behind the page, saying "criminal charges may be pressed if related post/s shall persist."

"The DOH continues to enjoin the public to source information only from legitimate sources and platforms such as the health department, which can be accessed through the links and social media handles below," it added.

The Malasakit Center Act signed in 2019 mandates the creation of Malasakit Centers, which would serve as a one-stop shop for four agencies, namely: PhilHealth, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The center provides easier access to medical and financial assistance for indigent and financially incapacitated patients.