177 cops in Metro Manila face drug raps: Marcos

MANILA — Some 177 police officers have been charged with drug-related offenses including planting of evidence, unlawful arrest, and excessive violence in Metro Manila alone in an intensified anti-narcotics focusing on law enforcers, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said.

"Alam naman natin na kung minsan nadadala ang ating mga opisyal at siyempre hindi natin maaaring pabayaan ‘yan," Marcos said in a video message posted on social media on Monday.

"Kaya’t ang nangyari ay 177 police officers have been charged with drug-related offenses, including the planting of evidence, unlawful arrest, and excessive violence dito pa lang sa NCR," he continued.

Marcos added that the Department of Justice pursued 151,818 court cases in 2022 and 2023. Some121,582 violators have been put behind bars, he said.

The Marcos administration earlier reported confiscating around P10.41 billion worth of illegal drugs in 2023.

Around 27,000 barangays have been cleared of narcotics, authorities said.

The International Criminal Court is looking into the war on illegal drugs under Marcos' predecessor Rodrigo Duterte.

Some 6,000 people were killed in police anti-drug operations during Duterte's term, official government figures show, but ICC prosecutors estimate the death toll at between 12,000 and 30,000.

The drug war has continued under Marcos even though he has pushed for more focus on prevention and rehabilitation.

In November, Marcos said the government was studying a return to the ICC. Duterte pulled the Philippines out of the tribunal in 2019.

