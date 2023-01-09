THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 9, 2023

Thousands attend ‘Misa Mayor’ honoring the Black Nazarene Catholic devotees attend the “Misa Mayor” at the Quirino Grandstand as part of the celebration of the Black Nazarene on Monday. Around 92,000 people attended the midnight Mass celebrated by Manila Archbishop Cardinal Advincula. Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News

Long lines as devotees pay tribute to Black Nazarene Catholic devotees line up to venerate the image of the Black Nazarene at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Monday. Tens of thousands flocked to Quirino Grandstand and the Quiapo Church to pay tribute to the Black Nazarene as thanksgiving for answered prayers. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Bolsonaro supporters invade government offices, call for military intervention Bolsonaro supporters storm the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday. Hundreds of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the headquarters of the National Congress, the Supreme Court and the Planalto Palace, seat of the Presidency of the Republic, in a demonstration calling for a military intervention to overthrow President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Andre Borges, EPA-EFE

Parents, teachers seek action vs school principal Officers of the Caloocan High School Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) hold a silent protest in front of the Department of Education district office in Caloocan City on Monday, as they submit their request for urgent action against the school’s principal. The group urged the district office to look into the allegations of misconduct and questionable behavior on the current school principal, citing harassment, abuse of authority and behavior unbecoming of a government official. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Tens of thousands flock to Quiapo for Nazareno 2023 Catholic devotees flock to Quiapo Church on the celebration of the Black Nazarene in Manila on Monday. The Nazareno 2023 celebration excludes the re-enactment of the Traslacion, the transfer of the life-size image of the Black Nazarene, from Intramuros to Quiapo Church for the third year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News