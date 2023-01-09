THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 9, 2023

Here are the day's top stories in photos.
Thousands attend ‘Misa Mayor’ honoring the Black Nazarene
Catholic devotees attend the “Misa Mayor” at the Quirino Grandstand as part of the celebration of the Black Nazarene on Monday. Around 92,000 people attended the midnight Mass celebrated by Manila Archbishop Cardinal Advincula. Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News
Long lines as devotees pay tribute to Black Nazarene
Catholic devotees line up to venerate the image of the Black Nazarene at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Monday. Tens of thousands flocked to Quirino Grandstand and the Quiapo Church to pay tribute to the Black Nazarene as thanksgiving for answered prayers. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Bolsonaro supporters invade government offices, call for military intervention
Bolsonaro supporters storm the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday. Hundreds of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the headquarters of the National Congress, the Supreme Court and the Planalto Palace, seat of the Presidency of the Republic, in a demonstration calling for a military intervention to overthrow President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Andre Borges, EPA-EFE
Parents, teachers seek action vs school principal
Officers of the Caloocan High School Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) hold a silent protest in front of the Department of Education district office in Caloocan City on Monday, as they submit their request for urgent action against the school’s principal. The group urged the district office to look into the allegations of misconduct and questionable behavior on the current school principal, citing harassment, abuse of authority and behavior unbecoming of a government official. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Tens of thousands flock to Quiapo for Nazareno 2023
Catholic devotees flock to Quiapo Church on the celebration of the Black Nazarene in Manila on Monday. The Nazareno 2023 celebration excludes the re-enactment of the Traslacion, the transfer of the life-size image of the Black Nazarene, from Intramuros to Quiapo Church for the third year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Chinese travelers get green light
Travelers from a Xiamen Airlines flight are greeted by Thai health and government officials as they arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok on Monday, as China removed Covid-19 travel restrictions. China lifted quarantine requirements for travelers returning from abroad as the Chinese New Year holiday nears, ending almost three years of self-imposed isolation even as the country battles a surge in Covid cases. Jack Taylor, AFP