Travelers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Jan. 4, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Inbound travelers from countries classified as "high risk" for coronavirus infection should be required to present negative COVID-19 test results, a senator said Monday.

According to Sen. Grace Poe, imposing stricter travel rules is "not to discriminate" but to ensure the safety Filipinos and other tourist arrivals.

"Personally, I think if there’s a high-risk country, whether it’s China or another country, we should always have that option to require testing before they come in," she told ANC's "Headstart".

"The protocol should be in place that immediately it can be enacted, if let’s say you reach a certain threshold or how many percent of your countrymen are actually getting infected," she added.

While science-based restrictions should rely on data, Poe noted that there's no clear picture of the COVID-19 situation in China.

"And if I may add, especially if the data coming from certain countries are not transparent or clear, we always have to err on the side of caution when it comes to that," she said.

In early 2020, Poe recalled that the Philippines didn't immediately shut down its borders despite the threat of COVID-19 outbreak.

"Remember, in 2020, the DOH (Department of Health) decided too late and by the time we didn’t restrict incoming travel, that’s how supposedly the virus spread so rapidly during the first quarter of 2020," she said.

"This time, what we are asking perhaps the government is just to have a clear-cut regulation of what we’re supposed to do with these incoming travelers from China," she continued.

In a press briefing last week, the health agency said there's still no need to impose additional restrictions on visitors from China.

The transmission of new omicron subvariants is happening not only in China but in other parts of the world, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire has said.

China is battling a surge in cases following its decision last month to lift years of lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing that had hammered its economy and sparked rare nationwide protests.

Infections are expected to soar as China celebrates Lunar New Year later this month, with millions expected to travel from big cities to visit vulnerable older relatives in the countryside.

Official data showed last week that just 120,000 people have been infected and 30 died since China relaxed COVID-19 curbs in early December.

But with Beijing having last month narrowed the definition of COVID-19 deaths and mass testing no longer compulsory, its data is no longer reflective of the true scale of the outbreak.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse