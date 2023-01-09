Catholic devotees join the Walk of Faith on Jan. 8, 2023 as part of this year’s celebration of the Black Nazarene. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 3,127 additional COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.

From January 2 to 8 , an average of 447 daily infections were recorded in the country, which is 9 percent lower compared to the previous week.

Of the new infections during the week, 7 cases or 0.23 percent were severe and critical, according to DOH's latest bulletin.

As of Sunday, 507 or 9.3 percent of total COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the agency said.

At least 431 or 18.1 percent of intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 21.6 percent.

During the past week, the DOH has also verified 79 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information.

The deaths occurred in the following months:

7 deaths in January 2023

11 in December 2022

1 in September 2022

1 in April 2022

2 in Feburary 2022

8 in January 2022

1 in November 2021

7 in October 2021

11 in September 2021

6 in August 2021

1 in July 2021

4 in June 2021

3 in May 2021

7 in April 2021

5 in March 2021

1 in December 2020

1 in November 2020

1 in October 2020

1 in August 2020

As of January 8, the Philippines has 12,376 active COVID-19 cases.

Since the pandemic, the country has logged over 4 million coronavirus infections, of which more than 65,000 people succumbed to the disease.

Latest DOH data also showed that over 73.7 million Filipinos, or 94.48 percent of the target population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the figure, some 21.1 million have received first boosters while more than 3.7 million have gotten second boosters.

In a statement on Monday, the DOH reminded the public to remain vigilant against COVD-19 and continue using tools that remain effective in preventing the spread of the virus, even if most areas in the country are now under the least restrictive alert level one.

— with a report from Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News

