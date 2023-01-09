Catholic devotees attend the “Misa Mayor” at the Quirino Grandstand as part of the celebration of the Black Nazarene on Monday. Around 92,000 people attended the midnight Mass celebrated by Manila Archbishop Cardinal Advincula. Karen de Guzman, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Over 600 consultations were reported, managed and addressed by the Metro Manila Center for Health Development from the preparations last January 6 to the celebration of the Black Nazarene on January 9, according to data from the Department of Health (DOH).

In its report released to the media, the agency said most of the consultations were cardio-related including hypertension, hypotension, chest pains, and blood pressure monitoring, with 577 consultations.

There were also consultations categorized under trauma (43), neurological (10), respiratory (8), and gastro (4).

“Of these, four were hospitalized, 3 of which are now discharged and 1 is still under observation,” the report read.

Tens of thousands of devotees flocked to Quirino Grandstand and Quiapo Church in Manila for activities related to the celebration of the Black Nazarene.

In lieu of the traditional Traslacion, where a life-size image of the Catholic icon is paraded, a "Walk of Faith" was instead held from Saturday to early Sunday, drawing over 100,000 faithful during the procession and at both venues.

The DOH calls on the public to report health emergencies to the DOH Health Emergency Management Bureau Operations Center at 8711-1001, 8711-1002 or the MMCHD Trunkline 8531-0037.