Catholic devotees who joined the Walk of Faith arrive at the end of the procession at Plaza Miranda in Manila on January 8, 2023. In place of the traditional Traslacion, where the life-size image of the Black Nazarene is paraded, this year’s celebration included the procession from Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church but without the revered statue. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday greeted Filipino Catholics who were celebrating the Black Nazarene, highlighting the icon's "deep rootedness" in the country's culture.

In his message, Marcos Jr. related the Black Nazarene's connection to the Filipino culture of "overcoming the great trials and tribulations in our midst."

"Indeed, it is through our faith that we can conquer the storms that loom ahead of us and bring forth a life filled with grace and steadfastness," he said.

"May the image of Jesus Christ inspire us to center our existence around love, hope, and compassion as we open up ourselves to others and the world during these extraordinary times."

"Together, let us embody these values as we write a new chapter in our nation's narrative so we can altogether usher in an era of peace and prosperity for all," Marcos added.

He also urged the Filipino faithful to celebrate the feast "as a symbolic movement of our collective earthly journey, finding new meaning in our passions and sufferings as people."

Held annually on Jan. 9, the Traslacion of the Black Nazarene commemorates the transfer of the image from its original location in Intramuros to its current home in Quiapo Church, Manila, which was also named after the image.

The Traslacion is reenacted every year, and is attended by millions of Filipino Catholics in the hopes of touching the icon said to be miraculous and capable of curing disease.

Instead of the usual Traslacion, a "Walk of Faith" was held early Sunday morning.

Close to 90,000 people attended the procession from the Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church, taking the same route as the Traslacion but without the actual image of the Black Nazarene.

Marcos had earlier declared Jan. 9 as a special non-working holiday in the City of Manila in commemoration of the feast.

RELATED VIDEO: